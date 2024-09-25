Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

