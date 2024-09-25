Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Shares Up 12.3%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.12. 2,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.