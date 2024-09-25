Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 200.7% in September

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,200 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the August 31st total of 1,187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,140.4 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHF stock remained flat at $13.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Inpex has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

