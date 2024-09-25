Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 200.7% in September

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,200 shares, an increase of 200.7% from the August 31st total of 1,187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,140.4 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of IPXHF stock remained flat at $13.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Inpex has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
About Inpex
