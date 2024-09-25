Insider Buying: Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Major Shareholder Purchases 282,420 Shares of Stock

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alco Investment Co acquired 282,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,613.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,022.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Banzai International Stock Up 96.2 %

Banzai International stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 62,316,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,701. Banzai International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $828.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banzai International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Banzai International

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.