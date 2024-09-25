Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases 8,428 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair acquired 8,428 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £14,833.28 ($19,862.45).

Stephen Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Stephen Blair acquired 5,756 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,835.88 ($17,187.84).

On Thursday, August 29th, Stephen Blair bought 23,948 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,572.36 ($66,379.70).

On Friday, August 9th, Stephen Blair purchased 18,905 shares of Dialight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($43,794.39).

Dialight Stock Performance

LON DIA traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 182 ($2.44). The stock had a trading volume of 88,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -576.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.55. Dialight plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.64 ($3.69).

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

