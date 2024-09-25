Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth D. Eichenbaum acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $23,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

InfuSystem Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:INFU traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,220. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593,000.00 and a beta of 1.46.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 605,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

