Insider Buying: Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Buys 9,300 Shares of Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,593.00.

Brendan T.N. Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 10,000 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00.

Urbana Stock Performance

URB stock remained flat at C$5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of C$51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Urbana Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.44 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana ( TSE:URB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 78.31%. The company had revenue of C($4.44) million for the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

