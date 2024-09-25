Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells 1,842 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $434,177.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,530.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.14. 137,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,565. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.