Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells 1,842 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $434,177.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,530.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AppFolio Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:APPF traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.14. 137,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,565. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
