Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Director Sells 281,250 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total transaction of C$18,111,093.75.

Shares of TSE BAM traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$39.38 and a 1-year high of C$64.70.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.4950884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.58%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

