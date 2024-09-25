Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 1,683 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

CRWD traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.47. 2,950,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.78. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

