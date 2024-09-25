Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 55,325 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $286.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,198. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.52, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $100,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

