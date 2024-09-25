Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 33,018 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $1,207,798.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,060,406.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 2.8 %

DFH stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 290,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dream Finders Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $6,718,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 309,461 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,504,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.