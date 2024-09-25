Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 1,496,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,404. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

