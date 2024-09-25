Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells 123 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.13, for a total value of $27,075.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,450.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
NYSE HOV traded down $12.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.57. 109,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.64.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.