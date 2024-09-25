Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,864,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,089,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IBEX stock remained flat at $19.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. 104,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 218,679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

