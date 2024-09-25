Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 496 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $103,748.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,751,505.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Cary Baker sold 356 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $62,449.52.
Impinj Stock Performance
Shares of PI stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $214.05. 456,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -611.57 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $217.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 75.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 211.2% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.
About Impinj
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
See Also
