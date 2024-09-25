Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 822 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $171,945.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,419,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $214.05. The company had a trading volume of 456,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.57 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $217.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $25,747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $30,116,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $19,195,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

