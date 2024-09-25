Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $437,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. 380,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,539. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 222.29 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

