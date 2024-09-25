Insider Selling: Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) EVP Sells 6,111 Shares of Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $68,259.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,552.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of MG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 122,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $345.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $189.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

