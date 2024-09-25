Insider Selling: Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) EVP Sells 6,111 Shares of Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $68,259.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,552.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
Shares of MG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 122,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $345.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.27.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $189.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mistras Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.