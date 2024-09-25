Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,858 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,773.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $224.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Tucows by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tucows by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tucows by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in Tucows by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

