Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells 10,092 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

TYRA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 67,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $25.14.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

