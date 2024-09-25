Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells 10,092 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

TYRA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 67,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $25.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyra Biosciences

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.