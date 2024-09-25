Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells 3,084 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 61,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $709.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.36.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

