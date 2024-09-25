Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells 3,084 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 61,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $709.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Further Reading

