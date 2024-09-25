Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,236 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $158.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

