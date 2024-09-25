Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 499.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 111,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5569 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

