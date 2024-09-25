Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $569.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

