Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

