Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 49.7% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

