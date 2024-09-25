Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 372,302 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 933,008 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after buying an additional 70,340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,446,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,830,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

