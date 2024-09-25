Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $12.67 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,665,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $13,438,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 218.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $4,639,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $246.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

