Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $321.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.