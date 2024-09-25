Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,280 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

