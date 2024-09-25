Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $288.54 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.42, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,815. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

