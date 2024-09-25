Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 57.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 21.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.