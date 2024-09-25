Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 461,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,463,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,826,000 after buying an additional 3,244,862 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

