Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 33,048 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 534,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 65,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.