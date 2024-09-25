Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 544 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.2% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.14.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $339.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.04. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.