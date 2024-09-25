Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TIP opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.