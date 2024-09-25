Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,961 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,131,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 335,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 498,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 259,074 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

