Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $249.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

