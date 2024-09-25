Inspire Investing LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 66.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

