Inspire Investing LLC Invests $227,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

