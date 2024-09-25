Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,320 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 46,960 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NYSE DDD opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

