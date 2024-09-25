Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $239.01 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $243.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.34. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

