Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.