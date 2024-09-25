Inspire Investing LLC Sells 827 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,998,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $24,341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $16,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $184.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

