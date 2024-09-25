Inspire Investing LLC Sells 839 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

