Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $1,498,618.74 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,498,618.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,031,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 654,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,206. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 64.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after buying an additional 301,238 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 384.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Intapp by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

