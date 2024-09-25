Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 417,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,669 shares of company stock worth $5,295,562. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

