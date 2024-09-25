Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,384 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $313,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $1,523,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

