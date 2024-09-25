Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $273.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

